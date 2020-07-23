Javed Akhtar, Zoya, Farhan join hands to explain nepotism, Kangana Ranaut’s team asks ‘why bully someone else’s daughter?’

Kangana Ranaut’s team has reacted to an interview of lyricist Javed Akhtar and his children, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, even before it could be aired. A tweet promoting the interview, which will be telecast over the weekend, has drawn a reaction from Kangana’s team.

In the 40-second promo shared by the India Today Twitter account, Javed Akhtar says that nepotism exists in every sphere of the world. “If I have money, I am putting money on my son, this is nepotism? Then every industry there is nepotism,” he said. Farhan added, “If you are very talented, your talent will find a way to the surface. That is bound to happen.” Zoya said, “If I am a barber and I have a barber shop, am I going to leave it to my son or am I going to leave it to the best barber in the city? And that’s the bottom line.”

Kangana’s team responded to the tweet, and wrote, “Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone’s daughter wen u love your own so much?Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this.”

This isn’t the first time that Kangana has accused Javed of threatening her. “Once Javed Akhtar had called me to his house and told me that Rakesh Roshan and his family are very big people. If you don’t apologise to them, you will have nowhere to go. They will put you in jail, and eventually, the only path would be that of destruction…you will commit suicide. These were his words. Why did he think if I don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, I would have to commit suicide? He shouted and yelled at me. I was shaking in his house,” Kangana had told Pinkvilla. She repeated the allegation in a recent interview to Republic TV.

The actor has also had it in for Zoya’s film, Gully Boy, which she has said on several occasions did not deserve the plaudits that it received. Her team recently shared a trade analyst’s tweet announcing that Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore had overtaken Gully Boy at the box office.

