Jaya Bachchan responds to Abhishek Bachchan’s Mother’s Day post with ‘dragon mom’ meme: ‘Sense of humour game on point’

Jaya Bachchan sent Abhishek Bachchan a funny picture in response to his emotional Mother’s Day post.

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jaya Bachchan identifies as a ‘dragon mom’?

Jaya Bachchan’s meme game is on fire. Her son and actor Abhishek Bachchan wished her on Mother’s Day with a poised and graceful picture of the two but the veteran actor reacted with a funny meme.

On Monday, Abhishek took to Instagram Stories to share with fans the meme Jaya had sent him. The picture showed a young momo vendor with his stall. His stall is riddled with unfortunate spelling mistakes which cracked up Abhishek. ‘Dragon Mom Corner. Veg Moms Cheken Moms,’ it read.

 

Abhishek wrote, “In response to my emotional Mother’s Day post my mom sends me this. Sense of humour game on point.” He even added a facepalm and a laughing emoji to his message.



Abhishek’s original Mother’s Day post showed him and Jaya dressed in their finest outfits, posing for the camera. Abhishek’s sister Shweta responded, “Look at how young, lovely.”

Jaya is currently not with her family as she is stuck in Delhi due to the lockdown. On her birthday in April, her husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he missed her.

“Jaya’s birthday today and the distance where she is stuck, reduced by the inventions of the day in virtual technology .. she was in Delhi at Parliament when the lockdown happened and she could not come back home, in Mumbai,” he wrote. However, he was grateful that Jaya Bachchan is safe. “She is at home in Delhi, within controlled conditions and of course the entire day never passes without Facetimes and sharing of conversations which make it seem as though we are all together,” he wrote.

