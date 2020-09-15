Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan’s comments about film industry: ‘It is a shame’

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan spoke about an alleged ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’ on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament. She had given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha, which can be raised for critical matters with the approval of the Speaker.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the subsequent drugs-related investigation in the case, questions have been raised about certain alleged activities in the film industry. “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” Jaya said on Tuesday, according to ANI. Previously, actor Kangana Ranaut had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and alleged that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.

“Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame,” she added, referring to comments made by BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal. Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries,” he had said.

Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, has been arrested along with her brother Showik and four others for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor. Rhea in an interview had previously said that Sushant used to smoke marijuana. She has also been accused by the late actor’s father of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea is currently lodged at Byculla Jail. Her lawyer is expected to move the Bombay High Court after a bail petition was rejected by the sessions court.

