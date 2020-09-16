Jaya Prada says Jaya Bachchan is ‘doing politics’ over drugs issue, supports Ravi Kishan

Actor and BJP politician Jaya Prada has endorsed BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s comments about the scourge of drugs, and has said that Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is politicising the issue. Bachchan during Tuesday’s Parliament session had expressed disappointment at Ravi’s comments about drugs being consumed in the film industry.

Jaya Prada said, according to ANI, “I completely support Ravi Kishan ji’s remarks about saving youth from the problem of drug trafficking, addiction. We need to raise our voice against the use of drugs and we need to save our youth. I think Jaya Bachchan ji is doing politics over the issue.”

Bachchan, alleging a ‘conspiracy to defame the film industry’, said on the second day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language.” Previously, Kangana Ranaut had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ and alleged that 99% of the people who work in it have been exposed to drugs.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment: ‘They offered 2 min roles, item numbers, that too after sleeping with hero’

Bachchan had also expressed shock at Ravi Kishan’s remarks on Monday. “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame,” she had said.

Ravi responded to her comments. ANI quoted him as saying, “I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji and I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry.” The Bhojpuri actor had alleged that drugs are being smuggled into India by Pakistan and China, in a ploy to corrupt the youth.

Many members of the industry, such as Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha and Farhan Akhtar hailed Bachchan’s comments, and appreciated her taking a stand for the rest of them. “I send my best regards to Jaya Ji. Those who don’t know, please see this is how the spinal cord looks,” filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter.

The drugs issue in Bollywood came to light after the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is reported to have told investigators about a culture of drug abuse in the film industry during her interrogations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kangana latched onto this narrative, and has been speaking about it publicly.

Follow @htshowbiz for more