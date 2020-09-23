Jaya Saha names four male actors during NCB questioning: report

Rhea Chakraborty's former manager Jaya Saha arrives at DRDO guest house for questioning in connection to death by suicide case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager, Jaya Saha, who is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about her connection to the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood, has reportedly implicated more names, ANI reported. Previously, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the NCB for questioning.

Jaya has reportedly named four male stars, who will be probed by the NCB tomorrow. Jaya has been questioned for several hours over three days. It was reported that during her questioning, producer Madhu Mantena’s name cropped up. Madhu appeared for questioning on Wednesday.

Times Now reports that Jaya has now named at least more ‘A-listers’. A crackdown is expected to take place on Thursday, on the basis of which summons could be sent out. One of them, a particularly successful actor, the channel says will be summoned within the week.

The drugs angle in the Sushant death case was uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s financial activities. The Narcotics Control Bureau in its investigation discovered larger ties to Bollywood, and now, several other celebrities have come under the radar.

The NCB has so far arrested a total 16 accused in the case including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.

Deepika has been summoned on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been asked to appear on September 26, news agency ANI reported.

