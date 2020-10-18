Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of shoot

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur wrap up Uttarakhand schedule of shoot

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up the Uttarakhand schedule of his upcoming film, Jersey, and shared an update on Twitter for his fans. His co-star, Mrunal Thakur, also tweeted.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur finished the Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey.

The Uttarakhand schedule of Jersey is wrapped up and actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur posted about the same on social media. Shahid had gotten back to work months after the shoot was stalled in March in the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Shahid wrote, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state.”

 

Mrunal also tweeted to thank the state government. “I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film Jersey in the beautiful locations of the state. @tsrawatbjp @dipr_uk #ksChauhan,” Mrunal wrote.



 

Right before getting back to work, Shahid had shared a throwback video of his practice session for Jersey and written, “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey.”

 

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The film traced the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit ‘savoured’ being a housewife in the US, used to cook at dawn for husband Dr Shriram Nene

The sports drama would see Shahid sharing screen space with his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, after Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 18, 2020 16:29 IST
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Oct 18, 2020 15:50 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow begin SRH’s 164-run chase
Oct 18, 2020 17:37 IST
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Oct 18, 2020 16:42 IST

latest news

Student dies by suicide in Kondhwa
Oct 18, 2020 17:37 IST
Elavenil wins gold, Shahu Mane silver in Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship
Oct 18, 2020 17:32 IST
Government-appointed Covid-19 panel advises against fresh lockdowns
Oct 18, 2020 17:31 IST
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
Oct 18, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.