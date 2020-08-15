Jiah Khan’s mother slams Sooraj Pancholi’s claims that she doesn’t appear in court, says ‘most of the time, the hero is not there’

Late actor Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Khan, has responded to Sooraj Pancholi’s claims that she doesn’t appear for court hearings in the ongoing matter about her daughter’s death. Jiah died by suicide in 2013, and in a suicide note blamed her strained relationship with Sooraj. He was booked for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rabia, in an interview to India Today, said that she has been travelling from London to India every month to appear in court. “Tell that kid to get some education,” she said. “Will the court wait for me? The case was shut by the police. Who took the case to the court? I did. I do appear for the hearing, my lawyer, team has been appearing. I have spent money like water to get justice for my daughter. Most of the time, the hero [Sooraj] is not there. The court had to wait for this accused to come. When he comes, he brings the media along and laughs like nothing happened. I fly from London every month for the hearings.”

Sooraj had previously accused Rabia of having dragged the matter on for years, by not showing up to court. He had told India Today, “She doesn’t want to come to the court. She can’t get justice by giving interviews. She will get justice in the court and if she really care about the case, she would come to the court.” He added, “It is her duty to come to court. I have been going to court for 8 years. I have been facing humiliation by the media, outside court, inside court - everywhere. I appear in court and the court tells me next date because Rabia Khan has not appeared in court.”

Sooraj recently found himself involved in another controversy, when his name was mentioned in connection to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He has denied having any involvement, and has filed a police complaint against an actor who made the allegation in a Facebook post.

Sooraj said in a recent interview that he is very disturbed by the situation, and that his ongoing troubles have affected his film career as well, as not a lot of people want to associate themselves with him.

