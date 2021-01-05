Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / ‘Jiju’ Rohman Shawl cuddles with Sushmita Sen in new pics from Dubai birthday bash, shared by Charu Asopa. See here

‘Jiju’ Rohman Shawl cuddles with Sushmita Sen in new pics from Dubai birthday bash, shared by Charu Asopa. See here

Charu Asopa has shared new pictures from the Dubai birthday bash for her sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. See them here.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 14:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl at his birthday bash.

Actor Charu Asopa has shared several pictures from the birthday celebrations of model Rohman Shawl. Rohman is dating Charu’s sister-in-law, actor Sushmita Sen. Sharing pictures from the birthday bash, she addressed Rohman as ‘jiju (brother-in-law).”

“Happy birthday Rohman Jiju #birthdaybash #yatchparty. It was super fun. Didi you are awesome, I love the way you plan everything. It’s always so much fun to do party with you,” she wrote in her post, which had several pictures from a yacht party. The pictures showed Rohman and Sushmita cuddling, surrounded by her daughters and other family members. Charu also posted pictures with her husband, actor Rajeev Sen.

 

 



“Some more fun with the family. Just love you all. Blessed to have a family like this,” she captioned a second post, which had even more pictures from the party. The family was in Dubai for Christmas and New Year.

Both Rajeev and Charu had shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations as well. In one of the videos, Charu had again referred to Rohman as ‘jiju’.

Also read: Charu Asopa addresses sis-in-law Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl as ‘jiju’ at Christmas party in Dubai. Watch

Sushmita had also narrated the ‘beautiful’ story of how she met Rohman in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand last year. “He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was,” she had said, adding, “I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Reliance plea: High court issues notices to Centre, Punjab over damage
by Surender Sharma

latest news

5 recipes for homemade shampoo for long and healthy hair
by Nikita Bhardwaj
Gauahar Khan gets the ‘best welcome’ as dulhan, thanks in-laws
by HT Entertainment Desk
Scientists discover novel film that evaporates sweat six times faster
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Bird flu outbreak: Kerala govt issues high alert in state
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.