‘Jiju’ Rohman Shawl cuddles with Sushmita Sen in new pics from Dubai birthday bash, shared by Charu Asopa. See here

Actor Charu Asopa has shared several pictures from the birthday celebrations of model Rohman Shawl. Rohman is dating Charu’s sister-in-law, actor Sushmita Sen. Sharing pictures from the birthday bash, she addressed Rohman as ‘jiju (brother-in-law).”

“Happy birthday Rohman Jiju #birthdaybash #yatchparty. It was super fun. Didi you are awesome, I love the way you plan everything. It’s always so much fun to do party with you,” she wrote in her post, which had several pictures from a yacht party. The pictures showed Rohman and Sushmita cuddling, surrounded by her daughters and other family members. Charu also posted pictures with her husband, actor Rajeev Sen.

“Some more fun with the family. Just love you all. Blessed to have a family like this,” she captioned a second post, which had even more pictures from the party. The family was in Dubai for Christmas and New Year.

Both Rajeev and Charu had shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations as well. In one of the videos, Charu had again referred to Rohman as ‘jiju’.

Sushmita had also narrated the ‘beautiful’ story of how she met Rohman in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand last year. “He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was,” she had said, adding, “I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

