Home / Bollywood / ‘Job letter sent’: Sonu Sood helps software engineer who was fired during pandemic, was forced to sell vegetables

After helping migrants workers get back to their native places during the pandemic, Sonu Sood is now helping people get jobs. Here’s one such story of a software engineer who was fired recently.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sonu Sood is now helping people get jobs.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has begun an initiative to provide jobs to migrant workers after months of helping them get back to their native places, has now helped an out of job software engineer secure a job. As per a video uploaded on Twitter, the engineer was fired during the lockdown due to Covid-19 and was forced to sell vegetables for a living.

A user had written, “Dear @SonuSood sir, She’s Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She’s selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you’ll revert sir.”

 

Sonu tweeted an update late Monday and wrote, “My official met her.Interview done. Job letter already sent. Jai hind.”



During the lockdown that ended on May 31 and the subsequent months, Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their native places as all businesses were shut, rendering them homeless and jobless. Earlier this month, he introduced a new initiative that will help migrants secure jobs. Named Pravasi Rojgar, the app provides all the necessary information and links to find jobs for the migrant workers.

Sharing the link for the job site and a contact number, the Pravasi Rojgar handle had tweeted, “Looking for skilled workforce to grow your business? Search from our extensive candidate base and get skilled workers for your exact job needs. Contribute to our cause to help create livelihoods. Call us at 1800 121 664422 or Enrol with us at http://pravasirojgar.com.”

