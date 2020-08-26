Sections
Home / Bollywood / John Abraham’s first look as Sikh revealed in cross-border love story, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet

John Abraham’s first look as Sikh revealed in cross-border love story, stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari’s first look from a cross-border love story, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, have been revealed.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hyadri’s first look has been shared.

The first looks of John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari from a cross-border love story starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have been revealed. Sharing the photos where John is dressed as a Sikh man, producer T Series’ official Twitter handle wrote, “First look of @TheJohnAbraham & @aditiraohydari in @arjunk26-@Rakulpreet starrer directed by @kaachua. The duo plays a special role in this cross-border love story that spans generations.” The film is set in 1947 and follows the aftermath of the Partition. Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are headlining the film.

 

As per reports, Aditi and John will play Arjun’s grandparents and will be seen in flashback portions. The film’s shooting resumed after the pandemic-led shutdown recently and will take place over 10 days. Aditi is said to be play the younger version of Neena Gupta in the film.

Talking about her character, Aditi told a website, “John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board.”



“There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition. He plays a sardar for the first time. The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 year,” Nikkhil has said about the film.

John, meanwhile, said that he found it hard to say no to the project. “When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse,” he told a portal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Greta Thunberg voices support to calls for postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 26, 2020 11:58 IST
Konta may find new coach tough to work with, says Robson
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
Pics of 6-foot-long ‘clippy’ spark Twitter chatter. People can’t keep calm
Aug 26, 2020 11:57 IST
JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here
Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.