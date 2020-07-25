John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 moves from Mumbai to Lucknow

Sections
John Abraham plays a vigilante in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 and the story has now been moved from Mumbai to Lucknow.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:33 IST

John Abraham plays a vigilante in Satyameva Jayate.

Actor John Abraham is all set to take down corruption in the town of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, instead of Mumbai, in his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has been polishing his script in the lockdown and plans to begin shooting by September.

Producer Madhu Bhojwani confirmed the change of location to Mid-Day and said, “We had earlier conceived it as a film that could have been shot in Mumbai. But as the story developed, we [realised] it lends itself beautifully to Lucknow. It was a creative decision.”

Satyameva Jayate 2, a sequel to the 2018 film, was set to go to floors in April and release in October this year. However, due to the pandemic, all plans were postponed. The upcoming drama will also star Diya Khosla Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.

About the film, John had earlier said, “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.” Satyameva Jayate featured John as a vigilante who goes on a cop-killing spree.



