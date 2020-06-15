John Cena condoles Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, shares his photo

Sections
WWE legend John Cena has mourned the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in new Instagram post.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

John Cena has mourned Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena paid a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram on Monday. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday. Cena shared a black-and-white photo of Sushant but didn’t comment.

 

Sushant’s fans also shared their tributes to the actor on Cena’s post. Many wrote ‘RIP’ or ‘Rest In Peace Sushant’ as they mourned his untimely death. On Sunday, police confirmed death by suicide. “Police found Sushant Singh Rajput’s body at his residence Sunday afternoon,” Mumbai police spokesman Pranaya Ashok said. Sushant, known for his numerous hits on the big and small screens including Pavitra Rishta, MS Dhoni An Untold Story and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, passed away just a few days after the shock death of his former manager Disha Salian.

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us,” Rajput’s management team said in a statement. “We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.”



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan tweeted alongside a selfie with Rajput, “He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!”

“His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile.” Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and speechless”. Other actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Sonu Sood, among many others too expressed grief on the actor’s untimely demise.

While it is being reported that the 34 years old actor died of suicide, police are investigating the case. No suicide note has been found so far.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

