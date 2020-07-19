Sections
Home / Bollywood / John Cena now shares a no-caption picture of Aishwarya Rai, confused fans say ‘bas karo Cena bhai’

John Cena now shares a no-caption picture of Aishwarya Rai, confused fans say ‘bas karo Cena bhai’

John Cena has now shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai on his Instagram page. Aishwarya made headlines last week after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 09:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

John Cena’s post on Aishwarya Rai came without any caption.

Wrestling star and actor John Cena’s obsession with Bollywood is far from over. After sharing multiple ‘no-caption, no-context’ pictures of Bollywood celebrities on his Instagram page, he shared a picture of actor Aishwarya Rai on Saturday.

The photo is a close up of the beauty queen turned actor from one of her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. While John never provides any captions for his pictures, they are usually of people currently in news. Aishwarya was diagnosed with Covid-19 last Sunday and made headlines in India and across the world for the same.

 

John’s Indian fans were left wondering what he meant by the post. “John Cena is more into bollywood than many of us,” wrote one. “Buddy give me a caption so I know what your uploads are man,” wrote another. One confused Instagram user wrote, “Bas karo Cena bhai (Please stop brother).”



Earlier last week, John had also shared a picture of Aishwarya’s actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. They, too, had tested positive for coronavirus.

 

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

John had also previously shared pictures of deceased actors Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty and Asim Riaz also got a feature on his page. John’s post on Sushant is among his most liked with 1.4 million likes and 28,000 comments. Sushant’s fans thanked John for his post. “Even John Cena knows who is Sushant Singh Rajput ,but Indian star kids don’t know....And they pretend to love country,” read a comment.

Aishwarya and her eight-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan had been in home quarantine for five days after their diagnosis but were later admitted to hospital on Friday. Hospitals sources say the family were responding well to treatment. “They all are ok. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” they said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lewis Hamilton not one for numbers but they still add up
Jul 19, 2020 10:03 IST
At G20, Germany pledges 3 billion euros for poor countries: Finance ministry
Jul 19, 2020 10:01 IST
Sixty three CRPF personnel test Covid 19 positive in Manipur, tally reaches 1,891
Jul 19, 2020 10:00 IST
3 teenagers drown in Yamuna in UP’s Shamli
Jul 19, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.