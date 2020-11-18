Jug Jug Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani share first pics of their film, they play husband and wife. See pics

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday shared first pictures from their upcoming film, Jug Jug Jeeyo. The two play husband and wife in the film.

Sharing the pictures, Kiara wrote: “#JUGJUGGJEEYO Happy Husband, Happy Life! @varundvn @anilskapoor @neetu54 @mostlysane @manieshpaul @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @dharmamovies @apoorva1972.” Varun shared the same set of pictures and wrote, “Happy Wife Happy Life! 2021”. The pictures showed Varun and Kiara wearing teal and blue-coloured shirts paired with jeans.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Neetu had expressed her trepidation and had written: “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared , but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.” Anil had a word of encouragement to offer. He had written: “So happy to have you back on set Mrs James. We all here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJugJeeyo journey with you! @neetu54.”

On the work front, Kiara saw the release of her film with Akshay Kumar, Laxmii. Writing about the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “Laxmii is a large-scale film that definitely would have invited whistles and claps in single screen theatres, but watching it on your devices, it’s just about passable. More critical audiences, however, might find it slightly problematic.” Her last film to release before the lockdown came into force was Good Newwz, which was a major box office success.

Varun had been busy with the shoot of his dad’s film Coolie No 1, which stars Sara Ali Khan with him. The film is a remake of David Dhawan’s own 1995 hit of the same name, starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda.

