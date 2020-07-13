Sections
Juhi Chawla explains her ‘Amitabh Ji, Abhishek, ayurveda will get well soon’ tweet wasn’t a typo

Juhi Chawla shared a tweet wishing good health to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan but also used the word ‘ayurveda’, which confused a few.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Juhi Chawla’s tweet for the Bachchan family raised some confusion.

Actor Juhi Chawla, like many other Bollywood celebrities, took to Twitter on Sunday to share her good wishes for the Bachchan family’s health. However, her tweet left many scratching their heads. Juhi has now offered an explanation.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Juhi in her tweet, had written, “Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega (Amitabh Ji, Abhishek, ayurveda, you’ll soon get better, you’ll see)”

 

Many Twitter users wondered if Juhi had meant to write ‘Aaradhya’ or ‘Aishwarya’ but a typo. Others were curious if she was suggesting that ayurveda could fight the deadly coronavirus. Juhi later deleted the tweet and shared an explanation for it on Sunday evening.



“Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery. My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature’s Grace , it will help to recover fast .@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan,” she wrote.

A Twitter user pointed out that in her original tweet, Juhi had used many ‘leaves emojis’, which meant she did intend to write ayurveda. “Bhai uss tweet me bhut saare patte bhi the jo ayurveda k liye hi the,” the comment read. Other still debated how ayurveda could help against coronavirus. “Thank you. How does #Ayurveda help #COVID19 ? Please elaborate. Thank you,” read a tweet.

Also read: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli wishes Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan ‘good health, speedy recovery’

Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai while Aishwarya and Aaradhya are quarantined at home. On Sunday, Amitabh thanked his well wishers for their prayers for the family’s health.

“To them that have expressed their concern, their prayers, and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..,” he tweeted. Abhishek said that his mother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and the rest of his family have tested “negative” and also thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers.

