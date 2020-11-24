Juhi Chawla: ‘I had no fondness for children, found them a nuisance’

Sections
Actor Juhi Chawla, mother to two, has said that motherhood has changed her. The actor said that despite doing films with children, she had no fondness for them and found them a nuisance.

Juhi Chawla worked with children frequently in early part of her career but said she had ‘no fondness for children’. Despite films such as Hum Hain Raahi Pyar Ke and One Two Ka Four, the actor said she found children a nuisance.

Juhi has said that her attitude changed completely when she became a mother herself. She is mom to Jhanvi and Arjun with husband Jai Mehta.

Juhi said on a lighter note in an interview to Pinkvilla, “ In fact, frankly, before I had kids, despite doing films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, I had no fondness for children. I would find them as a nuisance. (laughs) But I started looking at children differently once I turned into a mother. It changed me.”

Talking about how she juggled career and being a mother, Juhi said there is nothing like a perfect parent. “I know my parents were also working and I hope my children also see it that way. I don’t see any problem with that. From my side, I always try my shooting schedule is in Mumbai, or if I am going outstation, someone is there at home, so that they are never left alone. Sometimes when I used to go, the mother-in-law or sister-in-law would take care. I would also make sure that the shooting schedule outdoors is not more than 10 days at a stretch so that I could visit my kids and see them. It is not like they wanted me to come but it was me.”

In an earlier interview, she has spoken how her children get embarrassed when they watch her films. “Actually, they are very embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones. In fact, my husband (Jay Mehta) told them to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it’s quite a cute film. Then, Arjun asked me, ‘Mom is there romance in that film?’ and I was like, ‘yes, it is a romantic comedy.’ To this he replied, ‘I don’t want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.’ And that’s it! They don’t want to watch any of my films,” she said.

