Juhi Chawla: I’m absolutely not a birthday person, but my little joy is the radio playing my songs on the day

She doesn’t feel the number her age stands at currently, and well, she doesn’t look that either. Juhi Chawla has a double celebration in the offing — she celebrates her 53rd birthday on November 13, and on the 14th, she ushers in Diwali.

As we begin the conversation, she makes it clear that she is “absolutely not” a birthday person.

“I don’t think there’s anything exciting, too much fuss is made about birthdays. At the same time, there are a few things that I enjoy. I feel very happy when my songs are played on the radio on my birthday. I feel that’s cool, it makes you feel you’ve done something, and here it is, you can hear it. That’s my little joy,” she gushes.

In fact, while talking to us, Chawla was shooting a video urging her well-wishers to not send flowers on her special day. “Earlier, there used to be flowers, but that has changed to plant trees instead,” she adds.

But we are sure that her family doesn’t agree to her wishes for a low-key birthday. Chawla admits, “They do ask ‘What are we doing?’, and I say ‘Please do nothing, do me a favour’. They don’t listen to me, something has to be done. I want to go fabulous pilgrimage together, like Kashi Vishwanath. We haven’t done that yet. Maybe we will celebrate it like that one day.”

Ask if the age factor ever play on her mind, Chawla is quick to say, “As the number keeps rising, I think this can’t be true, because I’m not feeling any different from what I was. I don’t look that, and thank God for that. That’s what you’ve always heard other people say before you, but yes, you’re not growing any younger. Then the good thing is nobody on this planet is growing any younger! (laughs)”

Diwali, this time around, will be a lot different. With Covid 19 playing spoilsport. We ask the actor how will she celebrate her birthday and Diwali both.

She tells us, “I was wondering this time. Luckily, the lockdown happened, and we woke up to family celebrations, and being together, realising how comfortable and joyful that is to do. How we missed out on these things, and are not busy running after other people and bigger celebrations. This is a good time... Diwali bhi hai, birthday bhi, let me call my extended family.”

