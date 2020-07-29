Sections
Home / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla plants 1000 trees on her son’s birthday, tells us why she prefers this over other gifts

Juhi Chawla plants 1000 trees on her son’s birthday, tells us why she prefers this over other gifts

Actor Juhi Chawla reveals that even for her industry friends, she always plants trees on their birthdays, instead of sending over flowers.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 16:51 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Juhi Chawla says she prefers doing such activities on most special occasions, instead of going in for over-the-top birthday celebrations or gifts.

Actor Juhi Chawla found an innovative and a unique way to celebrate her son Arjun’s birthday —she planted 1000 trees as a part of the Cauvery Calling project by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev!

Revealing why she decided to do this, she tells us, “The lockdown in the Covid-19 crisis has been a godsend, as the city is cleaner, I hear birds chirping in my garden, it’s been beautiful. Now the traffic is increasing, I can feel the fumes coming back in. When you feel those changes, you realise what you are doing, you are not thinking far enough. If not for anybody, do it for your children. That’s why on Arjun’s birthday, I did this. I anyway help in collecting tress and Cauvery Calling. Since the last three-four months, everything went in a tizzy, and I wasn’t quite punctual, so I got back to that,” says the 52-year-old. 

Chawla does this on most special occasions, instead of going in for over-the-top birthday celebrations or gifts. Not only does she feel is this environment friendly, but also a thoughtful gesture.

The actor does this for her industry friends’ birthdays . She says, “Instead of sending flowers which would die in three-four days, we plant 100 trees for whoever I want to wish, In a way, when they tweet it, someone somewhere gets inspired and does the same.”



What scared Chawla was also the menace of plastic pollution, and the damaging effects it has on the environment. “What micro-plastic is going to do, and it’s already doing it. It’s going to increase, and even our vegetables will be filled with it. Ever since I came to know all of that, I started doing this. In the lockdown, you realised everything else is so unimportant, and what truly matters. We have to be more mindful of nature and what we are doing to it,” tells us the actor.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hong Kong economy contracts 9 per cent in latest quarter
Jul 29, 2020 17:46 IST
Don’t pay extra when booking via travel agent on Vande Bharat flights: Govt
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
7 injured in blast at a quarter in elite academy for civil servants
Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
Third minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 29, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.