Juhi Chawla stranded for hours at airport after arrival from Dubai, says, ‘Flight after flight, pathetic, shameful state’. Watch video

Actor Juhi Chawla shared a video from an airport recently, showing how many passengers like her were stranded on arrival to India. She complained to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) about the state of affairs.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Request the Airport and Govt authorities to IMMEDIATELY deploy more officials and counters at the Airport Health clearance ... all passengers stranded for hours after disembarking .. ... flight after flight after flight .....Pathetic , shameful state ..!! @AAI_Official.” The video showed Juhi and others, all wearing face masks and many with face shields on, in a hall, waiting. A voice was heard saying “this is going to cause a lot of corona” as Juhi panned across the room.

The Twitter handle of AAI apologised and wrote back: “Dear Ma’am, We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. Request you to please let us know which airport are you travelling from, so that we may escalate this issue at the earliest. Thank you, Team AAI @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI.”

Many users replied on her tweet. Fellow actor Vindu Dara Singh wrote: “Yes it’s just too many forms and paperwork must simplify and allow all to go home and self quarantine!” One user said: “Terrible video as Indians were serious of fighting pandemic few month ago but feel nation is safe, secure & protected but whats worrying is if this happening in well maintained environment than what will be position in rural areas, dense area, social distancing not for society.”

Not many were impressed that she was complaining. One said: “So finally you realize , only because you are facing the trouble . Rest of the day busy in selfies. You all biggies should realize what’s the reality. Specially the reality of mumbai . Shake yourself juhi.” Yet another suggested that this was quite normal for non VIPs: “That’s so endemic of all airports in India! VIPs are whisked away quietly in minutes! That’s how India works, Ms Chawla!”

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares bright beach pics from Maldives, gives tour of her stunning room with private pool

Juhi, meanwhile, turned a year older on Friday. Taking to Twitter, she thanked everybody for the good wishes. A day before she wrote: “My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years Red heartI’m ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more.”

Juhi is co-owner of Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders. This year their team finished fifth on the points-table with 14 points from seven matches. A low net run rate meant that they could not make it to the top four in the tournament.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter