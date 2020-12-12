Juhi Chawla: There is no need to panic, I am ready to go out and work outdoors

Even as the number of Covid 19 positive cases continue to rise, Bollywood has been steadily getting back on it’s knees. The risk is quite evident, as we have seen, with the latest example being Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan catching the virus while shooting for their film Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh.

Juhi Chawla is still all for working. “I am ready to go out and work, and fine with working outdoors. I would not like to be inside one studio. There were so many things we were battling there, like unhygienic conditions, not realising what we were up against,” she says.

Precautions of course are something that the 53-year-old will be keeping in mind. The actor continues, “There is no need to panic. I already went for the shoot of a commercial, and instead of a 100 odd people, the unit was scaled down to 60 people, and the work got done very efficiently. Everybody feels strongly about it, just proper hygiene is required, and arrange it in a way. We will be fine. I am not really paranoid (about working full time).”

The actor had also been inn Dubai, for the Indian Premiere League cricket tournament, as her team Kolata Knight Riders had been one of the teams.

On the overall situation currently shaping up, Chawla has different opinions. In fact, as she herself puts it, they are “radical views”.

She explains, “One feels suffocated in masks… before that (covid 19), suffocation and carbon dioxide will get us. What is this? I feel very happy, proud and strong in saying I have Ayurveda, yoga, pranayama, homeopathy, what am I scared of? I advocate to everyone around me, do simple home remedies every day. Kya Covid kya virus kuch nahi hoga. I have another bent of mind.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more