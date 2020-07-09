Sections
Home / Bollywood / Juhi Parmar’s happy to make sanitisers at home

Juhi Parmar’s happy to make sanitisers at home

The actor says rather than reacting, we need to positively respond to the situation we’re in

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:51 IST

By Titas Chowdhury, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Juhi says worrying is not going to help anybody

There’s a huge hue and cry about the dearth of sanitisers in the market and the increase in the number of duplicate ones being sold at shops. We’re paying five times the normal price but we’re being cheated,” says Juhi Parmar who decided to make sanitisers and soaps at home. However, this isn’t the first time that she has tried her hands at homemade products.

 

She shares, “There are so many people who can’t afford to pay Rs 600 for a bottle of sanitiser. I’m not saying that my alcohol-free sanitisers are the ultimate weapons against the virus but I’m a big fan of homemade products. I love experimenting and coming up with different products at home. I make my own cosmetics. I can trust them completely because they are chemical-free.”

She says that she’s keeping herself busy with her tarot reading sessions. “It makes me happy that I’m being able to help people during this time. In the process, I try to tell people about the need to develop the power to control their thoughts. Sitting at home and worrying isn’t going to help. Rather than reacting, we need to positively respond to the situation we’re in,” she says.



The Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhanactor actor, who has also taken to cooking, says that she’s “focusing on creating kids-friendly dishes”. She shares, “Every day, I look forward to experimenting new recipes. I’ve started sharing quick recipes on my digital channel. My daughter isn’t able to go out. So, I try to create interesting dishes for her.”

 

Stressing on the importance of a healthy eating habit during these tough times, she elaborates, “We need to keep a greater check on our eating habits right now. The more you eat right, the stronger will your immunity system be which will act as a protective shield. Kids have a fragile immunity system. Hence, I’ve always been inclined towards creating recipes that are healthy for my daughter and I’m doing so all the more now.”

