Kaagaz trailer: Pankaj Tripathi is a dead man walking in Satish Kaushik’s film about a man’s fight against a piece of paper. Watch

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, the internet’s favourite dad, is the lead star of Satish Kaushik’s latest film, Kaagaz. The film tells the story of one Bharat Lal, who has been marked as ‘dead’ in the official government papers and is waging a war for reclaiming his identity.

Bharat, played by Pankaj, is desperate to be proven alive. He has a family, hopes and dreams for his future but his official dead status is not letting him realise any of it. He tries all he can to claim what is rightfully his. He asks the village sarpanch to sign the required documents, files a case in court and even renames himself as Bharat Lal Mritak (deceased) to get the country and the media’s attention. He even forms an alliance with all those who have been wrongly termed dead due to silly clerical errors.

Satish also plays an acting role in the film as Bharat’s lawyer. While the latter places a lot of trust in him, he may just not be as smart as he is pretending to be.

Talking about the film, Pankaj shared, “Kaagaz is a brilliantly written true story. It is quirky, black comedy and depicts common man’s humorous journey on identity crisis. My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story. This story needs to be heard and I am definite that ZEE5 will give it the reach that it deserves.”

Satish Kaushik said, “I remember reading about the story of Lal Bihari Mritak in the newspaper for the first time, I was intrigued and inspired with his journey , so I did a lot of research on the events that took place in his life Eventually, it felt to me like this story deserved to be told to the world and we could have not asked for a better production partner Salman Khan Films & than ZEE5 to showcase it. Now, it’s just a click away for the audiences. Block your date for 7th January 2021.”

The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films and will be out on Zee5 on January 7.

