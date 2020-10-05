Sections
Kaali Khuhi teaser: Netflix India’s Halloween treat mines horrors of Punjab’s past. Watch

Netflix has released the first teaser for Kaali Khuhi, a horror movie starring Shabana Azmi, set in rural Punjab, and slated for a Halloween release. Watch here.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kaali Khuhi teaser:The Netflix horror film stars Shabana Azmi.

Netflix India on Monday unveiled the teaser for its upcoming Halloween treat, Kaali Khuhi, a horror movie set in rural Punjab. The film will arrive on October 30.

Kaali Khuhi is the story of Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family’s village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past. The 30-second teaser offers an assortment of atmospheric visuals, with some ominous music and creepy moments.

 

“Do you like ghost stories?” a girl asks in a voice over, as we are shown glimpses of a funeral, a pooja, and characters looking very scared.



Netflix has previously released Indian horror films such as Ghost Stories, an anthology of four shorts directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, and more recently, Bulbbul, directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma.

Also read: Shabana Azmi: ‘The fight today is not between religions but between world views that are tolerant or intolerant’

Internationally, the streaming service will release other horror projects such as the horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, The Haunting of Bly Manor, the Rebecca remake starring Armie Hammer, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, and His House.

Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

