Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu make a perfect couple in first pic as bride and groom. See it here

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu made for a perfect couple in the first picture from their wedding. While Kajal looked stunning as a bride in red, Gautam kept it classic with a white and pink sherwani.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu at their wedding.

The first picture of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu from their wedding has landed online. Kajal looked stunning as a bride in red while Gautam kept things classic in his white and pink sherwani.

Kajal and Gautam are all set to tie the knot at Mumbai’s Taj hotel on Friday evening. Their first picture from the venue shows them smiling while standing on a stage with hundreds of flowers around them. They are also seen wearing var-malas (wedding garlands) of white roses.

 

Earlier in the afternoon, Kajal had shared her first picture after getting her hair and makeup done for the wedding. The black-and-white photo showed her posing with a serious expression while her lehenga hung from the ceiling behind her. “Calm before the storm #kajgautkitched,” she had captioned the post.



In the morning, Kajal had shared a photo from her haldi ceremony. It showed her pouting as her family members and friends smeared turmeric paste on her face.

Kajal and Gautam’s wedding venue has been decked up with white and pink roses and a canopy has also been made in pink and other colourful fabric. The chairs are surrounded with large floral pieces and it gives the place a gorgeous vibe.

Kajal had recently announced her wedding date on Instagram. She wrote, “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.” Gautam is an interior designer.

