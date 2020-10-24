Kajal Aggarwal flaunts huge engagement ring, Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against relative who accused him of harassment

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan glam it up in cousin Alia Chhiba’s new pic. Check it out here

A day after she shared a cute picture of AbRam Khan, Alia Chhiba has shared a new picture with cousins Suhana and Aryan Khan. The family is currently in the UAE, where the latest season of the Indian Premier League is being played.

Kajal Aggarwal shows off huge engagement ring in new video, calls it ‘shaadi vanity’

With a week to go for her wedding with interior designer Gautam Kitchlu, actor Kajal Aggarwal is indulging in some ‘shaadi vanity’ on social media. She took to Instagram Stories to share a new video of herself showing off a huge engagement ring on her finger. She can be seen wiggling her fingers, making an ‘okay’ sign and then flashing a thumbs up sign in the clip.

Ranveer Singh wishes speedy recovery to ‘main man’ Kapil Dev: ‘He embodies strength and resilience’

Ranveer Singh has wished a speedy recovery to former cricketer Kapil Dev after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. Ranveer took to Twitter to share his good wished for Kapil. “The Legend @therealkapildev embodies strength and resilience Praying for a speedy recovery of my main man,”

Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against relative Luviena Lodh after she called him a don, accused him of harassment in video

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has responded to the video posted by actor Luviena Lodh on Instagram on Friday. In the video, Luviena accused Mahesh of harassment and intimidation. Luviena began the video by introducing herself as the wife of Mahesh’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal. Luviena said that Sumit supplies ‘drugs and women’ to various actors and that Mahesh knows all about it.

Jacqueline Fernandez clocks 46 million followers on Instagram, celebrates with a glamourous photoshoot. See pics

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The actor took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a set of three nearly-topless pictures where she is seen holding a bouquet of yellow and pink roses.

