Kajal Aggarwal had the most Instagram-perfect, at-home bachelorette party with her friends. See pics

Kajal Aggarwal announced on Tuesday that she will soon be tying the know with businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Planning a wedding in the time of coronavirus can pose a big challenge but Kajal and her friends seem to have it under control.

The actor celebrated her bachelorette with a lot of glamour from the comfort and safety of her own home. Pictures from her bachelorette were shared by her sister Nisha Aggarwal and her friends on Tuesday, soon after she announced her wedding date.

Nisha shared photos of Kajal dressed in short black dress, wearing lacy Playboy bunny ears and a sash that read ‘Bride-to-be’. The actor looked stunning as she posed on her terrace around balloons, a black bunny decor piece and a lot of twinkling fairy lights.

Kajal, too, had shared pictures from the party in September end but she made sure not to show her fans any of the bachelorette props. She simply wrote, “So what if we cannot get out, redefining and learning the new normal.”

Also read | Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

Sharing her wedding announcement post, Kajal wrote: “I said yes. “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Gautam is a businessman who owns Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. A fitness enthusiast, he shares photos from his work and at times about running marathons.

Follow @htshowbiz for more