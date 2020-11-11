Kajal Aggarwal is raising the bar for celebrity honeymoons, check out stunning new pics from her photoshoot with husband Gautam Kitchlu

Sections
Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in the Maldives, and sharing stunning daily updates for fans. Check the new pictures out here.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:16 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in the Maldives.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared nine new posts from her Maldives honeymoon. The actor, who tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu last week, has been keeping her fans updated with regular social media posts.

There is a theme to her new set of pictures: the deep blue sea. Kajal and Gautam seemed to be twinning in matching blue outfits in several pictures, while others showed her posing near the pristine water. “Tranquility in paradise,” she captioned one post, which shows her sitting on the edge of her room, with her feet dangling just above the water.

Another post showed her performing a yoga asana. She captioned it, “In a desperate attempt to resume routine.” A third post, which showed Gautam standing next to her as she lounged on a chair, was captioned, “Partner in everything.”

“My heart feels so happy and free, everytime I visit this beautiful country,” she wrote alongside another post, which showed her smiling for the camera, with stark blue water in the background.



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal models for husband Gautam Kitchlu at their Maldives honeymoon, shares stunning pics. See here

After tying the knot on Friday, Kajal shared photos of their passports ahead of their vacation on Saturday. The custom-made covers were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name on social media, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

Talking about the change, Kajal told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.”

