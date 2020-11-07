Kajal Aggarwal on changing name to Kajal Kitchlu as she leaves for honeymoon with husband Gautam: ‘Love the sound of it’

Kajal Aggarwal has shared a new batch of photos as she left for honeymoon with husband Gautam. The couple tied the knot last week and the photos of their wedding and pre-wedding functions have been lighting up the internet.

On Saturday, the actor shared photos of their luggage ahead of their vacation. The custom-made pieces are marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name after the wedding on social media sites, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

On being asked about her new name, Kajal had told Filmibeat. “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting,” she had said.

She had also held forth on how people need to change their perspective on married lead actresses. “I think people need to change their perspective on this subject as well. Like I was emphasizing in my letter about various other subjects. I don’t believe in this particular approach. I feel like, if you worked all your life to get to a certain level, you need to maintain that. This is my identity and I would like to continue this. It’s my discretion when I want to do what. So, I feel like I am going to continue my discretionary powers over this, and will not allow other people’s opinions to dictate how I live,” she had said.

Gautam is an interior design entrepreneur. They married last Friday in Mumbai and the wedding was preceded by other ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi and chooda and Kajal shared pictures from all the functions on Instagram, almost in real time.