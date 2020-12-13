Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday post for mother-in-law, shares unseen wedding photos

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared a heartfelt post for her mother-in-law, Dheera Kitchlu, on her birthday. On the occasion, she also posted a few precious pictures of them together from her wedding celebrations.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Kajal wrote, “I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom !@dheerakitchlu.” The first black-and-white picture showed Kajal, in her bridal attire, kissing her mother-in-law’s hand. The second photo showed her giving her mother-in-law a warm hug during her pheras. The third picture showed the two ladies sharing a hug at another function.

Kajal’s entrepreneur husband, Gautam Kitchlu, also shared a post for his mother. Sharing two throwback pictures of them sharing a laugh, Gautam wrote, “I am who I am because of you. Happy birthday Mom! #happybirthday.”

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot on October 30 in Mumbai with their immediate families and close friends in attendence. While Kajal opted for a scarlet bridal ensemble, styled with a pale pink embellished dupatta, Gautam was dressed in a silver sherwani. Sharing a wedding picture, she had written, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

Kajal, known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera, Special 26 and Thuppakki, had announced her engagement to Gautam on October 6. “This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” she had said in a statement.

