Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam shares pics from their Maldives honeymoon: ‘Grateful for being able to travel again’

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam shares pics from their Maldives honeymoon: ‘Grateful for being able to travel again’

Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu has shared a couple of pictures from their honeymoon in Maldives. The couple is staying in one of the popular water villas while taking all precautions against the coronavirus.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 17:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in Maldives.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her interior designer husband Gautam Kitchlu are honeymooning in Maldives. Gautam has shared a couple of pictures from the holiday destination as they travel safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For one picture, Gautam posed in between the water villas built over the ocean, a trademark of luxurious Maldives hotels. He was seen in a black T-shirt and a pair of grey trousers. “Grateful for being able to travel again while taking necessary precautions. Slowly steadily we inch back towards normalcy. My affinity towards beautiful spaces seems to continue,” he wrote with his picture.

 

In another post, he shared a picture from the cockpit of their plane. He wrote, “Alternative profession?” Kajal, meanwhile, has not shared any pictures from the honeymoon yet. This is not her first time travelling to the scenic country. Previously, she enjoyed a holiday in Maldives with her sister and the rest of her family and shared pictures from the trip on Instagram.



 

Kajal and Gautam got married last Friday at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The couple shared multiple, stunning pictures from their wedding and other functions such as haldi and mehendi.

On Saturday, Kajal shared photos of their passports ahead of their vacation. The custom-made covers were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name on social media, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

Talking about the change, Kajal told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.”

Kajal told Vogue magazine about her wedding, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 soldiers and BSF constable killed, 2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Machil
Nov 08, 2020 16:00 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Nov 08, 2020 17:19 IST
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Nov 08, 2020 14:43 IST

latest news

DC vs SRH Live: In-form SRH to lock horns with wounded DC in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 17:48 IST
Azerbaijan announces capture of Karabakh city, Armenia denies it
Nov 08, 2020 17:41 IST
Allies prepare for abrupt US U-turn as Joe Biden shifts priorities
Nov 08, 2020 17:24 IST
Samantha Akkineni charms in a maxi dress made of recycled plastic bottles
Nov 08, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.