Kajal Aggarwal shares a romantic pic with husband Gautam Kitchlu from Shimla

Newlywed actor Kajal Aggarwal is still in her honeymoon phase. On Saturday, she shared another sweet and romantic picture with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. They are in Shimla these days.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote nothing as caption but mentioned the hotel where they were at the time of posting the picture. The couple went to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate and welcome the new year.

Kajal had, in fact, shared a number of pictures from Kufri hill station, where they were enjoying the snow and sunshine. Sharing a picture from her time there, she had written: “Winter is not a season, it’s a celebration.” On New Year’s eve, she had shared a picture with Gautam and had written a long post. “Reflecting on the year gone by... Yes, it’s been difficult for all of us sitting at home and being uncertain about what the future holds for us and our loved ones, but its the many blessings we must remember to be grateful for and I wanted to share what I’m grateful for.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to turn inwards and focus on my spiritual growth. This tremendous learning has given me the ability to deal with uncertainty better in these unprecedented times. I am grateful for all of the wonderful people who entered my life and led me on this path and supported my journey.”

“I’m grateful for the honour @madametussauds bestowed upon me, all the love showered upon me by you- my extended family. Grateful for marrying the love of my life @kitchlug and our new beginnings. It wasn’t how we’d ideally expected and missed close family and friends who couldn’t make it but then - ‘Reality does not conform to the ideal, but confirms it’ cannot be thankful enough for the love and blessings!”

Kajal and Gautam married on October 30 in Mumbai. Their rituals included Punjabi, Kashmir and Telugu traditions. They took off to Maldives for their honeymoon. Earlier this month, Kajal resumed work when she reported on the sets of her upcoming Telugu film, Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

