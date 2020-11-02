Kajal Aggarwal shares engagement pics with Gautam Kitchlu, wear complementary mask with their designer outfits

In times of a pandemic, even weddings need a revamp. Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with design entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu over the weekend and she has shared new picture from the celebrations. Her new bunch of picture show the reality of getting married amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new photos show Kajal and Gautam at their engagement ceremony, wearing gorgeous outfits by fashion designer, Manish Malhotra. What is more that it’s not her yellow saree or his cream-coloured kurta that catches everyone’s attention but the matching masks they are wearing in the photos. While Kajal wore a yellow, bedazzled mask, Gautam also wore a complementary cream one.

Kajal’s fans found the pictures cute and gave them some tips on keeping safe. “Social distance please,” wrote one. “U Couples are looking cute,” wrote another.

Kajal also thanked Manish for designing her sari during the pandemic. “My dearest @manishmalhotra05 thank you for getting your team to create this beautiful saree for me, all the way back in June, bang in the middle of the thick of the lockdown- when nothing was even possible. I truly appreciate all your effort, hard work and the warmth with which you were a part of my engagement. Lots of love,” she wrote.

Kajal and Gautam got married on Friday and have been sharing stunning pictures from the wedding since. The wedding was at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai and Kajal wore the prettiest red and pink lehenga. Kajal had shared the first picture from the wedding on Saturday. She wrote along with a candid picture of them holding hands, “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

She had opened up about the wedding rituals in another post. Sharing a picture of the two of them with their hands placed on each other’s heads, she wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India!”

