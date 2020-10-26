Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the first time as she wishes fans on Dussehra, see here

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu for the first time as she wishes fans on Dussehra, see here

Kajal Aggarwal shared a bunch of pictures with her fiance Gautam Kitchlu as they wished her many fans on Dussehra. They will marry on October 30 in Mumbai in a private function.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu will marry on October 30.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on the occasion of Dussehra. This is the first time she has shared pictures with him since the time she announced their wedding date.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.” In the pictures, Kajal and Gautam look blissfully happy. In one of the them, she looks at him indulgently as he has his arm around her. In others, they happily pose for the camera.

 

 



In early October this year, Kajal announced her wedding plans and wrote: “I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support.”

Also read: Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

For the uninitiated, Gautam is a businessman who owns an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions. He is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares photos of himself running marathons. His account is followed by Kajal.

She had recently taken to Instagram stories to share a new video of herself showing off a huge engagement ring on her finger.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

CDS Rawat asks forces to curb peace-time ops, Navy to focus on Andamans
Oct 26, 2020 09:48 IST
LIVE: India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 45,148; 480 deaths in last 24 hours
Oct 26, 2020 09:44 IST
2+2 talks: Pompeo leaves for India, tweets grateful for opportunity
Oct 26, 2020 08:01 IST
All citizens in the country to get free Covid-19 vaccine: Union minister Sarangi
Oct 26, 2020 09:48 IST

latest news

Malaika Arora’s turtleneck mini dress is perfect for your next date night
Oct 26, 2020 10:04 IST
Anushka Sharma dons red to cheer for husband Virat Kohli’s RCB
Oct 26, 2020 10:01 IST
JoSAA 3rd seat allotment result 2020 to be declared today at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check
Oct 26, 2020 09:58 IST
Thailand’s parliament meets to debate political protest tensions
Oct 26, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.