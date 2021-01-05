Kajal Aggarwal shares throwback pics with husband Gautam Kitchlu from an ‘intense trek in the Himalayas’, see here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday shared a throwback picture from her recent visit to Himachal Pradesh with husband Gautam Kitchlu. She mentioned it was from their trek in the mountains.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “#throwback to Starting the year with an intense trek in the Himalayas.” The pictures showed the two in a warm wrap in the midst of snow all around. They were dressed in winter gear.

Kajal, who married Gautam on October 30 in Mumbai, has been in a holiday mood for a while, with a brief spell at work. The couple first went to Maldives for their honeymoon and had shared a number of pictures from the island nation. She had reported to work on the sets of Acharya in December and then, again taken off to the snow-capped peaks of Himachal to ring in the New Year.

At the time of her wedding, sharing a picture from the wedding, she had written: “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.”

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh hits back at Kangana Ranaut, offers her job as his PR person, says ‘don’t think Punjabis will forget what you’ve done’

In another post, she had said how she was happy to have married her ‘best friend and soul mate’. “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.”

On the work front, Kajal will be seen next in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya as well as Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Hey Sinamika.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter