Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan turn into Simran and Raj as DDLJ turns 25, shares behind-the-scenes videos, trivia

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, popular for their characters of Simran and Raj respectively are celebrating 25 years of their blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The two have shared iconic scenes, songs and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the making of the film that are enough to remind fans of every iconic scene and song from the film.

Kajol shared tonnes of videos on her Instagram page, which shows her talking about the film and much more. She shared a video about her experience of working with Shah Rukh. She said, “I think we were all younger, we were boys and girls. We were already friends when we did DDLJ but it was a bonding point.” She said she liked the script and found it to be absolutely perfect. “He (Aditya) narrated it to me, we said yes and made the film,” that’s how she described the entire journey.

Kajol has shared several videos that are enough to remind fans of every iconic scene and song from the film. She shared a behind-the-scenes video, which also features late choreographer Saroj Khan guiding Kajol on the sets of the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. She wrote in caption, “Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn’t stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you. #25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf @iamsrk.”

Kajol also shared a video to talk about director Aditya Chopra and how his knowledge of films. She says in the video, “Wether anybody knows about him or not,but he used to go and watch first day first show and give his own review of every movie that he watched and how much money the film would make. So when you know a person like that, you know he is really focussed and really filmy.”

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special video to celebrate the occasion and wrote, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf.” The video is a combination of several iconic scenes and songs from the film, including the iconic train scene in the climax.

Also read: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25: Shah Rukh Khan said no to DDLJ for this reason, this is how Aditya Chopra convinced him

Karan Johar, who also played Shah Rukh’s friend in the film also shared the video on his Instagram account. He wrote, “DDLJ is so so special to me and will always be....it was my training ground ....I have indelible memories of our times on set....the film has achieved the status of being a legendary love story and I am so proud that I was a tiny part of this beautiful film! Thank you Adi for all my learning’s and all the memories ...#DDLJ25 @yrf.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more