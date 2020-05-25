Kajol, Anushka Sharma wish Karan Johar on 48th birthday; Kareena Kapoor says ‘we were so sexy then and now even more’

Kajol, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor light up social media with throwback pictures to wish Karan Johar on his birthday.

Karan Johar is celebrating his 48th birthday today and was showered with wishes from his industry friends who took to social media to wish him on the occasion. Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor and Kajol penned short notes and shared throwback pictures with Karan on Instagram.

Sonam was among the first ones to wish the filmmaker. She shared two pictures, one from an event and another from her mehendi ceremony, both of which show Karan kissing her. “Happy happy birthday darling @karanjohar my fellow Gemini , who is as fashion obsessed and has film running through his blood like me. Can’t wait to celebrate you and give you a big kiss and hug. Love you!” she wrote.

Kareena shared an old throwback picture of herself and Karan sharing a hearty laugh at a party. “Gosh we were so sexy then and now even more... To Forever, my friend... Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Anushka Sharma, who had featured in Karan’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, wrote, “Happy happyyyy happiest to you and your pout. Hope you both enjoy each other’s company in good health, love and happiness always.”

Karan’s best friend Kajol also wished him with a beautiful picture. “Happy birthday @karanjohar. Wishing u a hugely virtually populated birthday. Since unpopulated is the trend currently.”

Malaika Arora shared throwback party pictures to wish Karan Johar.

Malaika Arora shared a few pictures with him and their other friends including Kareena on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “My darling darling kjo @karanjohar Miss u and love u loads Toodlesssss.”

Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Karan’s production Student of the Year 2 last year shared a happy picture of them twinning in black. She wrote, “Happy birthday To the best of the best @karanjohar. Love you loads.

Karan is currently spending his time amid lockdown with mother Hiroo Johar and three-year-old children, Roohi and Yash. He is also gearing up for his next directorial, Takht.

