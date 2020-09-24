Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kajol celebrates 21 years of Dil Kya Kare: ‘The first and only time I ever went to Kashmir’

Kajol has shared a still of her film Dil Kya Kare on Twitter to mark 21 years of the film on Thursday. It was Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s first film after marriage and also starred Mahima Chaudhary.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:56 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ajay Devgn and Kajol in a still from Dil Kya Kare.

Kajol is celebrating 21 years of her romantic blockbuster with Ajay Devgn, Dil Kya Kare. The film was their first after their wedding and was highly anticipated for their onscreen chemistry. However, the two couldn’t unite at the end of the story.

Sharing a still with a popular background score from the film playing in the background, Kajol wrote, “The first and only time I ever went to Kashmir. What a beautiful beautiful place. Perfect for a love story don’t you think ? #21YearsOfDilKyaKare.”

 

Dil Kya Kare was produced by Ajay’s parents Veeru and Veena Devgn. It was directed by Prakash Jha with music by Jatin-Lalit. While Mahima Chaudhary played the role of Ajay’s wife in the film while Kajol played the other woman in his life.

Mahima suffered a tragic accident during the Bengaluru schedule of the film as a truck rammed into her car. Talking about the incident which also affected the course of her career, she told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces.”

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is a gorgeous bride in new photoshoot, says ‘can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me’. See pics

Post the surgery, Mahima took a long time to recover and had to stay indoors to avoid sunlight. “There were a lot of movies that I had lined up for myself during that time, and I had to let it go. I didn’t want people to know because at that time, people were not that supportive,” she told the portal.

