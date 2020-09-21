Kajol dolls up for photoshoot, introduces daughter Nysa as her new ‘in-house photographer’

Dressing up has taken a backseat during the coronavirus pandemic, but Kajol decided to doll up for a new photoshoot. In an Instagram post, she said that she missed wearing her saris, so she wore one and turned muse for her daughter, Nysa. Earlier, her son Yug has taken many of her pictures.

Kajol shared a few pictures of herself in which she was seen wearing an orange sari, with minimal make-up and no jewellery except for statement earrings. “Just really missed wearing my sarees. So had a heyday doing this. Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities...... hmmm ! Another in house photographer.. this time my daughter,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love on Kajol’s photos. “Thanks to Nysa for the amazing photos of this gorgeous model,” one wrote. “How lovely. Missed you sooo much,” another commented. “Omg so gorgeous!!! looking like a queen always @kajol,” a third wrote.

In June, Kajol interacted with her fans on Instagram and shared details about her life in quarantine. She revealed that she had her fair share of disagreements with her children during the lockdown. On being asked ‘what is that one thing’ that she has fought with them about, she said, “What have we not fought about should be the question.”

Also see: Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in pool photo, shares message of positivity and gratitude

Earlier this month, Kajol shared a still from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and said that she missed getting dressed up. “Tis the season and we even have a reason to post pics of when we dressed up! #Throwback #DressUp #MissThis,” she wrote.

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which starred Ajay in the titular role. She followed it up with a short film titled Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.

Devi was embroiled in a controversy after a filmmaking student claimed that it was plagiarised from a short film directed by him. However, producer Niranjan Iyengar brushed aside the allegations and said that ‘people should watch and decide for themselves’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more