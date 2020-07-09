Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja unite in Tanishaa Mukerji’s epic pre-Covid family pic. See here

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has shared the perfect family picture on Instagram. Featuring three generations of women from her family, Tanisha expressed a desire to go back to pre-Covid times in the caption of her post.

She wrote, “Happy pre-COVID times! Family is what it’s all about.” She accompanied her post with the hashtags “#stayhomestaysafe” and “#missingyouall.” The picture shows Tanishaa posing with her mother, Tanuja, sister Kajol, and niece Nysa Devgan.

The post has been ‘liked’ over 10000 times. Several people left heart emojis in the comments section, while one person wrote, “Bless you & your family.”

In March, Tanishaa had celebrated her birthday with Tanuja, and had shared pictures from the party on social media. “What a fun fun beginning to my birthday!” she wrote. Meanwhile, Kajol had shared a throwback picture of the two of them, captioned, “Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji.”

Also read: Kajol’s daughter Nysa reveals advice she got from parents and why haters don’t matter: ‘Many people say nice, sweet things’

Kajol recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring daughter Nysa. The star kid said in the video that she is still trying to figure out who the ‘real Nysa’ is. “Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more