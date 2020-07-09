Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja unite in Tanishaa Mukerji’s epic pre-Covid family pic. See here

Kajol, Nysa, Tanuja unite in Tanishaa Mukerji’s epic pre-Covid family pic. See here

Tanishaa Mukerji shared a ‘pre-Covid’ throwback picture featuring her mother Tanuja, sister Kajol and niece Nysa. See it here.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Three generations of the Mukerji women unite in Tanishaa’s throwback picture.

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji has shared the perfect family picture on Instagram. Featuring three generations of women from her family, Tanisha expressed a desire to go back to pre-Covid times in the caption of her post.

She wrote, “Happy pre-COVID times! Family is what it’s all about.” She accompanied her post with the hashtags “#stayhomestaysafe” and “#missingyouall.” The picture shows Tanishaa posing with her mother, Tanuja, sister Kajol, and niece Nysa Devgan.

 

The post has been ‘liked’ over 10000 times. Several people left heart emojis in the comments section, while one person wrote, “Bless you & your family.”



In March, Tanishaa had celebrated her birthday with Tanuja, and had shared pictures from the party on social media. “What a fun fun beginning to my birthday!” she wrote. Meanwhile, Kajol had shared a throwback picture of the two of them, captioned, “Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji.”

Also read: Kajol’s daughter Nysa reveals advice she got from parents and why haters don’t matter: ‘Many people say nice, sweet things’

Kajol recently took to Instagram to share a sweet video featuring daughter Nysa. The star kid said in the video that she is still trying to figure out who the ‘real Nysa’ is. “Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
Jul 09, 2020 21:10 IST
Mountain lion waits to attack elk. But can you spot it in this photo?
Jul 09, 2020 21:08 IST
Mahesh Babu is blown away by Netflix’s Dark, recommends it highly
Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST
Dinner with Tejashwi, tea with Manjhi, Cong sues for peace in GA
Jul 09, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.