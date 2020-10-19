Kajol on 25 years of DDLJ: I thought my character Simran was a little boring and old fashioned to be honest, but cool

In a career spanning almost three decades, Kajol has done more than 30 films, but the one title which shines more than any other is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This timeless classic turns 25 on October 20, and it’s leading lady feels it remains that because everyone identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and Raj, Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

“I think they just like these characters a lot! They have liked them for years and years now and it’s one of those things that you always like and probably will always like,” she beams.

The 46-year-old, when asked about her character which went on to become her second name almost, confesses she was a little ‘boring’. “But I recognised her. I realised there is a lot of a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. Lot of people don’t do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool,” says Kajol.

DDLJ marked Aditya Chopra’s debut as a director, and became a blockbuster. The actor is all praises for him, and says his conviction sets him apart, “He is very, very convinced of what he is making and doesn’t take on a project if he isn’t absolutely convinced about it. That really is what sets him apart. He is not willing to let go off that basic core conviction that he has in his characters and he knows them best.”

That the film would turn out to be this monumental in her career is something even Kajol wasn’t ready for. In fact, she says the only thing they were sure about is they all were making a “cool” film, that would hopefully be a hit.

“We were all crossing our fingers that the music will do well etc but I don’t think any one of us ever realized the kind of impact DDLJ would have on people when they saw it!,” she exclaims.

