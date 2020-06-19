Kajol remembers father Shomu Mukherjee: ‘He believed that my hands could heal anything from a headache to a temper’

Kajol has shared fond memories with her late father Shomu Mukherjee on his birth anniversary that falls close to the upcoming Father’s Day. She also penned a note in his memory and asked all other fathers to give the gift of self confidence to their daughters.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls ‘BELIEF’, its the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that’s what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn’t ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of ‘Self-belief’ #BelieveInThem #HappyFathersDayInAdvance #BestKindOfMagic.”

The video is a montage of the actor and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji’s childhood pictures with their father. It has a voiceover by Kajol who says, “Its my dad’s birthday today. The most I see him now is in some photos and parts of my mirror. What I remember the most is the way his eyes would light up when he saw me - he believed so fiercely in me from the time that I was born that I grew up knowing that there was at least one person in this whole wide world who believed that I carried the sun on my shoulders. He believed that my hands could heal anything from a headache to a temper. And he always wanted me to be wild and grow however huge I could imagine just because is he saw it in me and so did he and so did I. I just realised Father’s Day was so close to his birthday till he wasn’t there anymore to celebrate it with.”

Shomu was a director, writer, and producer. He is known for his films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam and Nanha Shikari. He is survived by his estranged wife and actor Tanuja and daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

