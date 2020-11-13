Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan recreates viral TikTok dance with friends. Watch video here

A video of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa, attempting a viral TikTok dance, is being widely shared online. Nysa is a student in Singapore, and the video shows her with a couple of friends, dancing to a ‘twerk remix’ of Skylar’s Grey’s Stand by Me.

The video, shared by a fan club on Instagram, has been taken from TikTok. It shows Nysa, wearing a crop top and jeans, and a couple of friends, one of whom is wearing a face mask.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Nysa had shared a video about the pressures of growing up famous. Titled ‘Quarantine Tapes’, the video was a montage of Nysa and Kajol’s public appearances, selfies, home videos and vacation pictures. Their own voiceovers ran in the background. Nysa said in the video that she is still trying to figure out who the ‘real Nysa’ is. “Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were,” she said.

Talking about Kajol, she said, “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.” Kajol said that she was very proud of the person her daughter has become and loves her sense of humour.

Nysa flew back to India to be with her family during lockdown. In an Instagram interaction, Kajol denied any plans of wanting to launch Nysa, saying ‘no’ when asked, “Do you plan on launching your daughter in bollywood? does she want to be a part of bolly?”

