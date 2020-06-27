Kajol’s daughter Nysa reveals advice she got from parents and why haters don’t matter: ‘Many people say nice, sweet things’

Actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa says she understood the reality of being born into a family of Bollywood stars early in life. In a new video shared by Kajol on Saturday, the mother-daughter duo spoke about their relationship, how similar they are to each other and more.

Titled ‘Quarantine Tapes’, the video is a montage of Nysa and Kajol’s public appearances, selfies, home videos and vacation pictures. Their own voiceovers run in the background. Nysa said in the video that she is still trying to figure out who the ‘real Nysa’ is. “Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were,” she said.

“One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don’t even feel like I really deserve,” she said.

Talking about Kajol, she said, “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.” Kajol said that she was very proud of the person her daughter has become and loves her sense of humour.

Nysa studies in Singapore but is currently at home with her family in Mumbai due to the coronavirus pandemic.In a recent AMA session, Kajol was asked if she plans on launching Nysa in Bollywood or if Nysa want to be a part of the industry. Kajol simply wrote: “No.”

