Kajol shares a gorgeous selfie, says ‘this lockdown is changing the way we think about hair’

Actor Kajol, who has been staying home with her family amid lockdown, has shared a beautiful selfie. She also made a comment on how her hair has been behaving through the lockdown.

She wrote: “#hairyselfie . This lockdown is changing the way we think about hair!” The picture is a close shot of Kajol’s face; her bright red lipstick is only makeup she is wearing as her curls gracefully ring her face.

Her fans were absolutely thrilled to see her. One wrote: “You are so beautiful but what is the secret of your beauty” while another wrote: “You are very beautiful miss Kajol”. A third person said: “Looking beautiful mam.” Many others dropped red heart and red heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

Amid the lockdown, she has been posting fun but introspective posts. Few days back, posting a happy picture of herself, she had written: “There’s a fine line between free-spirited and crazy... and it’s usually a prescription. #perception.”

Early this month, she had posted a throwback picture from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and joked about the time when one could dress up and step out. She wrote: “Flashback to when we dressed up to go out.... #Lookingback”

Kajol is very close to her mother, veteran actor Tanuja. In May, sharing a picture with her, she had written: “Me n mom mom n me me n mom mom n me....Never ending of infinity. I am a good mom today because I had the most awesome blueprint to follow. Grateful everyday”

In fact, in April this year, after completing 45 days in lockdown and terribly missing her mother, Kajol had written: “Flashback Friday ...... miss my mom :( . It’s all our 45 day quarantine anniversary .....”

On her workfront, 2020 has been a good one with two films featuring her did well - she starred as Savitri Bai in action drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and later, appeared in a short film, Devi.

