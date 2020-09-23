Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji share heartfelt birthday wishes for mother Tanuja: ‘Forever your baby’, see family pics

Actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji shared special birthday wishes for mother Tanuja as she turned 77 on Wednesday. Kajol shared a photo featuring her and the veteran actor and wrote, “’When I’m with you, I’m standing with an army.’ Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that you chose me for a daughter.... always and forever. #foreveryourbaby.”

Tanishaa, meanwhile, shared a selection of pictures of her mother with family as well as from her films. “Happy birthday, my earth mother. You are mischief. You are grace. You are love. You are nature. You are soul. You are my universe. Love you mommy!” Kajol and Tanishaa are daughters of Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

Earlier, speaking about her mother, Kajol had said, “I remember getting slapped a lot by my mother when I was a kid. When my daughter Nysa was born, the first thing I told my mother was ‘I don’t know how you took such good care of me and brought me up so well. I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me. Now that I have become a mother myself and bringing up a child that I have understood how difficult a task this is. It is not just about giving them a bath or taking care of their daily needs, it is about the responsibility and inculcating the right values in them.”

Tanuja’s last few films were Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar. She has appeared in hits such as Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Suhaagan and Swarg Narak.