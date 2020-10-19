Kajol was once asked how she would respond if Aryan Khan were to elope with Nysa. Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply

Kajol was asked a question about her daughter Nysa and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan on Koffee With Karan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are not only one of the most popular on-screen pairings but also close friends in real life. Kajol was once asked how she would respond if her daughter, Nysa Devgan, and Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan, were to elope in the future.

Kajol was asked this question during the rapid fire round on the second season of Koffee With Karan, which originally aired in 2007. She was sharing the couch with Shah Rukh and her cousin, Rani Mukerji. A video of the same is doing the rounds online.

Host Karan Johar asked, “10 years from now, if Aryan Khan eloped with Nysa, you would…” Kajol started to reveal how she would respond but he interjected, “It’s sabotage!,” leaving everyone in splits.

“I would say, ‘Dilwale Dulhe Le Jayenge’,” Kajol replied, making a reference to her iconic film with Shah Rukh, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She turned towards him for a high-five, but he was poker-faced.

“Shah Rukh didn’t find that very clever,” Karan observed. Shah Rukh quipped, “Mereko joke samajh nahi aaya (I did not get the joke). I’m too scared about if she gets related to me… (pretending to stutter) I can’t think!” Kajol playfully swatted him.

Also read | ‘Even if Deepika Padukone has done any offence, it is a minor offence’: Gulshan Devaiah on actor being questioned by NCB

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Kajol’s film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, will complete 25 years of its release on Tuesday. The film, which also starred Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles, was a blockbuster and ran at a theatre in Mumbai for over two decades. It marked Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut and also starred Karan in a supporting role.

Shah Rukh and Kajol have also starred together in several other hits, including Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. They last shared screen space in Zero, which featured her in a cameo appearance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more