Kalki Koechlin, boyfriend give us quirky couple goals amid Covid-19 crisis: ‘Try to find someone you can grow hairy with’, see pic

Kalki Koechlin is known for her honest and unfiltered posts on Instagram. On Sunday, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor shared a quirky picture with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on her Instagram account.

Sharing the picture which shows the two of them asleep with their unshaved underarms stealing the spotlight, she wrote, “Try to find someone you can grow hairy with #covidtimes #aunaturel #loveisthisway @guyhershberg.”

The picture drew laughs from all quarters. Richa Chadha reacted, “Oh hahhaha.” Rasika Dugal dropped a laughing emoji and a heart-eye emoji in the comments section. One of her followers wrote, “Now this is couple goals.” When one of her followers asked, “Photo by Sappho?” the actor replied, “no obviously it’s Kiara.”

A fan commented, “Thank you for being so real?” Another wrote, “Thats really sweet and hairy.” One more commented, “U R D Best...super inspiring and real.”

Kalki often shares pictures and videos of her life with her boyfriend and their baby girl, Sappho. She recently shared a video where she can be seen singing a beautiful Tami lullaby for her daughter. She captioned it, “Kani Kanmani Adapted from the original to accommodate my lack of musical experience, but this Tamil lullaby is a great one to get her in sleep mode.”

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Kalki had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I have learnt some lullabies – one Tamil lullaby called Kanne Kanmani which is from the Life of Pi; I am learning a Bengali one right now. I have also learnt one in Portuguese and one in French. I am enjoying playing the ukulele and that’s pretty nice.”

Talking about how she plans to bring up her daughter, she had said, “I think we need to have a balanced approach. I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata. I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance.”

