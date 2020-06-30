Kalki Koechlin is enjoying motherhood with her ‘favourite munchkin’ Sappho, see latest pic

Actor Kalki Koechlin took to Instagram to share a picture with her little daughter Sappho. Clearly, Kalki is enjoying motherhood.

She wrote: “Favorite munchkin #Sappho #motherhood #lovethisjob @guyhershberg.” In the picture, Kalki is sitting with Sappho on her lap. There is a bowl of salad on the table. The picture saw many industry friends of Kalki drop notes in the comments section. Actor Dia Mirza and director Zoya Akhtar dropped emojis, while Richa Chadha wrote: “Sapho” followed by red heart emoji. Actor Sayani Gupta wrote “Olllleeeeeeee” followed by a bunch of red star eyes laughing face emoji.

Kalki often shares pictures from her family life with husband Guy Hersberg and daughter. Sharing one from their story telling session, she wrote: “Start ‘em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg.” The picture shows months-old Sappho looking at her book in rapt attention.

Kalki also shares brief videos as she sing lullabies to her little girl. Sharing one such a video of her singing a Bengali lullaby, she had written: “Ghoom parani Thank you @gangulytikka for teaching me to skip along to this Bengali tune.”

Kalki had given birth of Sappho on February 7. Three days later, sharing the first picture with the newborn and thanking her doctors for helping her through her water birth process, Kalki had written: “So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!”

