Kalki Koechlin on dating Guy Hershberg: ‘I packed coconuts in my suitcase to Israel, he brought oranges, avocados to India’

Kalki Koechlin has shared her love story with Israeli boyfriend Guy Hershberg and how they are co-parenting their daughter Sappho to whom they speak in Hebrew, French, Hindi and Tamil. Kalki has also revealed they continue to fight everyday about doing the dishes but still equally divide their dessert at dinner.

While Kalki is of French origin and was born and brought up in India, Guy is a Jew by religion with Russian and Polish roots. The couple have given a Greek name to their daughter born early this year.

Sharing the story of how they met, Kalki wrote for India Love Project on Instagram, “We met at a petrol station on the way to the Dead Sea and started a conversation that lasted us several years of togetherness and a baby. We did the Bombay-Jerusalem commute every month for a couple of years where I used to pack fresh coconuts in my suitcase to Israel and he brought kilos of oranges and avocados to India.”

Talking about how they indulged in give and take from each other’s culture, she further wrote, “He got me to eat middle-eastern salad for breakfast, I got him to eat three regular meals a day. He learnt to make biryani and I, shakshuka. He took Hindi classes and watched French films, I started online Hebrew classes and learnt to listen to western classical music. He likes his coffee with cardamom, I like my chai with milk and sugar.”

Kalki also said that they don’t follow any religious rites at home but share their different customs and food. “We fight everyday about whose turn it is to do the dishes and we always split our dessert in equal parts,” she said.

Also read: Milind Soman, wife Ankita Konwar deck up in local attire on their trek to Kala Pokhri. See pics, video

Kalki chose a water birth. She had penned a long note to throw light on the pain women go through during child delivery. She said, “Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or C-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more