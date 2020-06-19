Kalki Koechlin’s boy friend Guy Hershberg reads out stories to their four-month-old daughter, actor says ‘start them young’

Kalki Koechlin has shared a glimpse of how she and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg are bringing up their daughter, Sappho. She took to Instagram to share a picture of Guy having a reading session with the little baby girl.

Posting the picture of the father-daughter duo, she wrote, “ Start ‘em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg.” The four-month-old seems to be concentrating on the picture book as her father describes the contents of the book.

Two months ago, he had shared an adorable picture of Kalki and their daughter and captioned it, “Cuteness competition @kalkikanmani #sappho #ukelele #familytime #myfavoritepeople.” Kalki can be seen playing a lullaby on her ukulele for the child, who is lying besides her and is seen intently looking at her mother.

Kalki had announced the birth of her daughter in a note along with the picture of the little one’s footprints. Introducing her to the world, she wrote on Instagram, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

She added, “And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. “Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves.” ~Sappho~ circa 600BC.”

